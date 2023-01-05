Arsenal reluctant to confirm length of injury to Gabriel Jesus but the Brazilian is now no longer needing crutches.

Jesus suffered an injury during the Qatar World Cup with Brazil. After an impressive start to the season, Jesus is a huge miss for Arsenal and is yet to return since his injury.

Eddie Nketiah has been selected as Jesus’ replacement, but his overall game isn’t on the same level as Jesus.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Jesus is no longer on crutches and is able to walk with just a protective boot, but Arsenal are still reluctant to put a time frame on his injury.

With Arsenal sitting top of the Premier League, Jesus recovering from injury will be a welcome return. Although Nketiah is performing well in his absence, having a fully fit squad will be necessary if Arsenal are looking to genuinely compete for the Premier League title.

What Jesus lacks in clinical goalscoring he makes up for in work rate, bringing other players into play and his creativity.