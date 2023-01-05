Arsenal have been linked with Ferran Torres but Barcelona do not plan to sell anyone this January, with most changes to their squad likely to come in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside.

The Spain international looked a terrific prospect at Valencia, earning a big move to Manchester City, though he didn’t play regularly at the Etihad Stadium and moved to Barcelona.

Now there’s some speculation about Torres again as he’s not exactly made the biggest impact at Barca, with Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport that Arsenal asked about him in the summer and are now exploring the situation again.

Still, Romano seems unconvinced by these transfer rumours, saying he doesn’t expect Torres or other players to leave the Nou Camp this January.

“Barcelona want to keep Ferran Torres, there are currently no negotiations for him. Their aim is to keep the same squad until the end of the season and then change some players again in July,” Romano said.

Arsenal could do with making signings in attack this winter after the injury to Gabriel Jesus, but it looks like Torres isn’t a realistic option for the club right now.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table but lack the depth of their rivals Manchester City, with most fans and pundits making Pep Guardiola’s side the favourites to win the title.