According to Neil Redfearn of BBC Radio Leeds, Brenden Aaronson will feel that his error during Leeds United’s draw with West Ham on Wednesday night let Jesse Marsch down.

Leeds and the Hammers drew 2-2 in an exciting match at Elland Road. Fortunately for Marsch’s team, Rodrigo was able to equalize brilliantly after the visitors had completely changed the game after the break.

“I thought he played quite well first-half, Aaronson,” Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds. “I thought the mistake deflated him. And they took him off after that, and you could see it flattened him.

“He’s one of the manager’s signings. And he’s probably feeling that for Jesse, he’s probably thinking he’s let his manager down. His game went flat after the mistake.”