Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan is now a free agent just a few months after being suspended for vaping on the bench.

Nainggolan signed for Royal Antwerp on a two-year deal last August, but his stay in Belgium has now been cut short.

Late last year, Nainggolan was suspended by the club for being caught vaping on the bench.

Now, Antwerp and Nainggolan have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. It’s not been the most successful of times for Nainggolan in his short Antwerp tenure.