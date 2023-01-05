Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has confirmed what teams must do if they want to sign hot prospect Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been in pursuit of the Argentine following his exceptional performances at the World Cup, in which he was named Young Player of the Tournament.

The Blues came close to overseeing a transfer for Fernandez, before the deal collapsed at the final stages due to Chelsea not meeting the player’s release clause of €120 million, and instead offering €85 million.

Jurgen Klopp may be keen on reigniting Liverpool’s pursuit of the 21-year-old due to their issues in midfield. The position is significantly depleted compared to others at Anfield, as they currently rely on injury-prone players or youngsters with little experience in the top flight.

Benfica manager addresses Fernandez situation

Fabrizio Romano shared a press conference of Schmidt reiterating his club’s stance amid constant speculation regarding Fernandez’s future. He said: “There is a club who wants our player. They know we don’t want to sell the player. They tried to get the player on their side, and they know that they can only get this player when they pay the clause.

Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt on Enzo Fernández deal and Chelsea’s bid rejected ? #CFC “It’s disrespectful for all of us, I can’t accept what they are doing” ???https://t.co/3uvYZ93iTC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2023



“It’s a very clear situation. What the club is doing, who wants to buy Enzo, is disrespectful against all of us, against Benfica. And I cannot accept what they are doing.



“To make the player crazy, then to pretend they can pay the clause, then later they want to negotiate, is not what I understand to be a good relationship between clubs who want to discuss about the player.”