Surprising Chelsea stat surely means Man City are going to make up ground on Arsenal tonight

Chelsea have a surprisingly dreadful recent home record against the rest of the Premier League big six sides.

The Blues take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge tonight in what could be a crucial game, not only for them as they look to recover after a poor run under Graham Potter, but also for City and Arsenal in this season’s title race.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but City have a game in hand on their rivals, and will surely be confident of getting all three points away to Chelsea tonight.

See below as the west London giants, who used to be such a force at home, have actually won only once in their last 13 home matches against big six opposition…

Not great reading, is it? pic.twitter.com/sffTaxr3fI — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) January 5, 2023

Chelsea have won away to their rivals a few times in that same period, but it’s unclear why they’re not making the Bridge the fortress it used to be, and it doesn’t bode well when Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and co. are in town.

Arsenal will be hoping Chelsea can do them a favour this evening, but it looks like a big ask based on these stats.