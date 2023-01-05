Chelsea have reportedly offered three players plus £87m in exchange for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez enjoyed a sensational World Cup with Argentina, playing a pivotal role in helping them lift the trophy. The Argentine midfielder only signed for Benfica last summer, but after an impressive season, he’s now being targeted by some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were heavily focusing on bringing Fernandez to Stamford Bridge.

However, a fresh report from Record (via Daily Mail) has claimed that Chelsea have now offered £87m plus three players to sign Fernandez.

The report claims that Hakim Ziyech has been offered on a permanent deal, with Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos offered on loan, despite the latter yet to be confirmed as an official signing by Chelsea.

Fofana and Santos would have a good chance of going out on loan this window due to their age, so offering them as part of the deal to try and get Fernandez over the line makes sense.