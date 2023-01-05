Chelsea star goes off injured after just five minutes vs Man City as Graham Potter’s injury crisis worsens

Chelsea’s injury crisis has just got worse after Raheem Sterling limped off in the Blues’ clash on Thursday night against Manchester City.

The England international only played five minutes of the match before picking up the injury and it looks like the problem could be his hamstring as that was the area the winger held on the pitch.

The 28-year-old was replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and this is yet another huge blow for Graham Potter after it was confirmed that Mason Mount picked up an injury in training on Wednesday and would miss the City game.

According to The Athletic, the severity of the England international’s injury is unclear as it stands but there is hope it is relatively minor.

Not the sight Chelsea fans wanted to see ? Another injury blow!#BBCFootball #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/5ZDCkUNu7k — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 5, 2023

Both of these come after Reece James was injured recently and the Blues’ list of absentees grows ever longer with the likes of Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, and Edouard Mendy some of the other names to feature.

Potter has not gotten off to the best of starts at Chelsea due to mitigating circumstances and a win tonight against Man City would be a big boost for his team, but their odds do not look great.