Chelsea have submitted an offer to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so a January transfer window move could be a possibility if Borussia Dortmund want to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

There’s no doubt Borussia Dortmund will be desperate to tie Moukoko down to a new deal, but the young attacker’s head could be turned after an offer was submitted by Chelsea.

That’s according to Sky Germany, who also claim that Dortmund have offered him a new contract. The report claims that Moukoko has been offered €6m a year to stay at Dortmund.

Moukoko is one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe, so it’s no surprise to see Chelsea exploring the possibility of bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

The German international has 12 goal contributions in all competitions this season, despite being just 18 years old. Moukoko has the ability to not only immediately impact Chelsea’s side but also be a part of their long-term future.