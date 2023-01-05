Exclusive: Two Chelsea signings are done, announcement to come after final details sorted

Two Chelsea signings are already done, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed via his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile can be considered done deals.

The Blues are yet to announce the signings of Santos and Badiashile, and Romano suggests it’s only a matter of time, with the club just needing to finalise a few small details such as visas and work permits.

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market under new owner Todd Boehly, who funded a major spending spree in the summer as big names like Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana moved to Stamford Bridge.

It’s not brought much success so far, however, so it’s not too surprising that it seems the American seems keen to make further changes and rebuild Graham Potter’s squad with elite young talents.

Santos and Badiashile look like they could be superb long-term additions for Chelsea, so fans will be pleased to hear the deals have been completed.

“Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos will be Chelsea players, both are in London, but official announcements depend on visa, work permit, club decisions etc., so I can’t say when precisely these deals will be confirmed,” Romano said.

“Still, rest assured, Chelsea fans – all the work is done, all contracts are ready and medical too.”