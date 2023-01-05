Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains the Enzo Fernandez Chelsea transfer situation

It’s hard to predict what will happen next with Chelsea’s transfer move for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

The Blues have failed to reach an agreement with Benfica for the Argentina international, and it seems there are now no talks ongoing between the Portuguese giants and any other club.

Fernandez has established himself as one of the finest young players in world football, and it makes sense that a big name like Chelsea would be interested in him.

Still, it looks like a difficult deal to get done, and Romano is unsure what will happen next in terms of either trying to revive talks or looking for an alternative in midfield.

“I can’t predict what decisions Chelsea will make next on Enzo Fernandez,” Romano said. “But I can tell you what’s going on now: there are no more meetings scheduled while I’m writing.

“Let’s see if Chelsea will return, if they will change their mind; but Chelsea offered €85m for Enzo and Benfica president Rui Costa always said: €120m or nothing. So at the moment, no other clubs involved and situation to be resolved.”

Meanwhile, Romano also confirmed that Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos are both done deals for Chelsea, though it’s not yet clear when the signings will be officially announced.