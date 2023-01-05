Chelsea are reportedly ready to try to seal the transfer of £35million-rated Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The French shot-stopper has shone during his time at Elland Road and could be ideal for the Blues at the moment amid concerns over the form of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Neither ‘keeper looks ideal as the long-term number one for Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see how much they push for Meslier or someone else as an alternative.

Leeds fans will certainly be hoping they don’t let Meslier go, having already seen star duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha leave during the summer.