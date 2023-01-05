Chelsea vs Manchester City: Confirmed lineups for evening Premier League clash

Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge this evening in a clash that could prove to be pivotal in the Premier League top-four and the title race. 

Graham Potter’s side will be keen to bounce back in front of their home crowd after a lacklustre display at the City Ground, in which they fell to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. They head into tonight’s match in 10th place.

Earlier today, the Blues announced the signing of 21-year-old defender Benoit Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half-year contract from AS Monaco. The hierarchy at Chelsea will be hoping the youngster can bolster their defence which has been somewhat poor for the first half of the season.

Take a look at Chelsea’s starting XI below.

Manchester City lineup

City were also held to a 1-1 draw in their previous fixture when they took on Everton at the Etihad at the weekend.

Erling Haaland scored his 21st league goal of the campaign and is six ahead of Tottenham Hostpur’s Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

Pep Guardiola will be adamant about his team capitalising on league leaders, Arsenal, dropping points against Newcastle earlier this week.

 

 

Kick-off is at 8pm.

