Club officials associated with Chelsea target in attendance at Stamford Bridge for Man City clash

Shakhtar Donetsk officials will reportedly be in attendance for Thursday night’s match between Chelsea and Manchester City as the Ukrainian club prepares for talks with the Blues over Mykhailo Mudryk.

The 22-year-old is a player in high demand and is expected to change clubs during this winter window with both Arsenal and Chelsea fighting for the winger’s signature.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Ukraine international and are said to be the front-runners for his signature, but Chelsea are looking to get involved and Shakhtar officials will be present at Stamford Bridge tonight according to Sky Sports.

According to the Daily Mail, negotiations are ongoing between Shakhtar and both Arsenal and Chelsea over a January transfer.

The Gunners had their latest bid rejected for the winger, which was said to be around £62m, but they will not give up as the 22-year-old is Mikel Arteta’s primary target for January according to the Mail’s report.

There will likely be more developments in the race for Mudryk over the coming days as both London clubs try to sign one of Europe’s most exciting talents.