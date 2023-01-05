Pundit Stan Collymore believes Alan Shearer could help Newcastle sign Harry Kane next summer.

Kane has a good relationship with Newcastle legend and Collymore believes Kane might be attracted by Newcastle if Tottenham fail to make top four.

“Harry Kane has 18 months left on his deal and if things don’t go well for the Lilywhites this season, he’s going to look like a very attractive option to a lot of clubs – one of those being Eddie Howe’s Magpies,” Collymore wrote.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Newcastle try for him in a few months’ time, especially if they’re still flying high and challenging for a spot in Europe themselves.

“I think he gets on very well with Alan Shearer too, so there’s a good foundation there already.

“Don’t be surprised if Kane and Newcastle are a match made in heaven.” – said Collymore.