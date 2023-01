Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game for Al-Nassr has been postponed due to rain.

Ronaldo recently signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and was set to make his debut on Thursday.

However, Al-Nassr have now released a statement saying their game has been called off due to rain.

Ronaldo is supposed to be suspended after picking up a suspension during his time at Manchester United, but a report from the Daily Mail claimed they were set to ignore it.