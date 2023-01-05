Done deal: Chelsea have officially announced the signing of 21-year-old on seven-and-a-half-year deal

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half-year deal.

Badiashile has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. The 21-year-old defender was a regular for Monaco this season and has been capped twice by his country.

A left-footed centre-back, Badiashile could be the answer to Chelsea’s defensive problems by slotting into a back three to help with the balance of the defence.

Chelsea have officially announced that Badiashile will join the club on a seven-and-a-half-year deal.

Benoit Badiashile in action for Monaco.
Badiashile is a six-foot-four-inch tall defender who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. His physicality mixed with his technical ability mean he has all the ingredients to become a top Premier League footballer.

With Thiago Silva ageing and Wesley Fofana struggling with injuries, it’s no surprise to see Chelsea act fast in the January transfer window. Not only bringing in an extra body to help out at the back, but a young, up-and-coming defender who can be a part of Graham Potter’s long-term plan.

 

