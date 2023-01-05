According to The Chronicle, Elliot Anderson is being actively pursued by Preston, Luton, Birmingham, Reading, and Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan.

The Owls, whom we are scheduled to play in the FA Cup on Saturday, are currently ranked second in League One, while Preston and Luton are currently in the top 10 teams in the Championship.

Reading now have Andy Carroll, a former Mag, and Jeff Hendrick, a Toon loanee, on their rosters, while Birmingham have made good use of the Premier League loan market in recent years.

The 20-year-old was anticipated to be a part of Eddie Howe’s plans for this season after an impressive stint in League Two with Bristol Rovers.

Howe must choose whether to send Anderson on loan to get some much-needed first-team time after just 96 minutes of Premier League play in eight substitute appearances and two Carabao Cup starts against Tranmere and Crystal Palace.