Erik ten Hag could be without Man United star for a year following recent injury

Erik ten Hag could be without Donny van de Beek for a year following the nasty injury the midfielder suffered on Tuesday in Man United’s match against Bournemouth.

United were 3-0 winners over the Cherries at Old Trafford to keep their good run of form going but a sour note was the injury to Van de Beek.

The Dutch star was tackled heavily by Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi towards the end of the first half and footage showed the 25-year-old’s leg bending in a nasty way.

The midfielder was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho following the incident and it now looks like the Man United star could now be out for some time.

According to Sportskeeda, Man United boss Erik ten Hag could be without Van de Beek for a year following the injury to the player’s knee.

The Dutch midfielder is not an essential part of Man United’s team but this will be a big blow to the squad considering the way the 25-year-old’s career has played out since moving to Old Trafford.