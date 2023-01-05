European giants keeping an eye on Liverpool star ahead of summer move

German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in bringing Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino to the Allianz Arena in the summer as the Bundesliga club continues its search for a striker.

According to Media Foot, Bayern are keeping an eye on Firmino’s situation at Liverpool as the Brazilian’s contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season.

This would allow the German giants to pick the 31-year-old up for free but they also have other targets states the report – such as Marcus Thuram and Olivier Giroud.

Bayern never replaced Robert Lewandowski in the summer and going off the age profile of two of the players mentioned above, the German club are looking for a short-term solution until they find a striker to lead them into the future.

Firmino has been in great form for Liverpool this season, scoring seven goals and assisting a further three across 13 Premier League matches.

However, the 31-year-old is a player the Reds can afford to let go following the arrival of Cody Gakpo but that is not something Jurgen Klopp wants to do as the German coach hopes the forward stays, states the Daily Mail.

Firmino is likely to decide his future though and could opt for a change of scenery in the summer by returning to Germany having moved away from the country eight years ago.