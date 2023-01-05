Everton are expected to sack Frank Lampard ahead of their Premier League fixture against Southampton next week.

Everton are going through yet another catastrophic season as they currently find themselves in the relegation zone of the Premier League. Last season, Everton avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth, with Evertonians desperate for a turnaround this campaign under Lampard.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out that way, and Everton are in a similar position to this time last year under Rafael Benitez.

After their disappointing home drubbing to Brighton this week, it seemed likely that Lampard could be relieved of his duties.

Now, Football Insider have claimed that Everton are expected to sack Lampard before their fixture against Southampton next week after a late-night development.

Lampard was certainly under pressure before the game against Brighton, but Football Insider believes that the defeat could be the turning point.

With Everton playing Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday night, allowing Lampard to take their next game buys them a little time to find the right man ahead of the Premier League next week.