Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has claimed Nat Phillips is “way off” being good enough to play for the Reds.

Virgil van Dijk was recently substituted against Brentford at half-time due to injury and the latest news is it doesn’t look good for Liverpool fans. Paul Joyce recently reported that Van Dijk faces a spell on the sidelines through injury, leaving Liverpool short of options at the back.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy was asked whether Phillips would be capable of stepping up in Van Dijk’s absence.

“I think he’s [Nat Phillips] way off to be honest,” said Murphy.

Phillips has looked solid in spells during his time at Liverpool, but at the age of 25 he’s only ever been a squad player since making his debut for the club.

Liverpool do have Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Ibrahima Konate as options at the back, but losing Van Dijk is still horrendous news.

With Liverpool already struggling in the Premier League, the last thing they needed was an injury to another of their star players, particularly at the back with Klopp’s men conceding a lot of chances.