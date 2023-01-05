Graham Potter receives another setback as star man picks up injury in Chelsea training

Things continue to get harder for Graham Potter at Chelsea as the Blues boss could be without star man Mason Mount for some time.

Chelsea are in action tonight against Man City and Mount has been left out of the squad after picking up an injury in training on Wednesday, reports The Athletic.

The severity of the England international’s injury is unclear as it stands but there is hope it is relatively minor. If not the midfielder could be out for some time and this would be another setback for Potter after losing Reece James recently as well.

Mount is an integral part of Chelsea’s team and has scored three goals in 23 appearances for the London club so far this season – with an additional six assists.

Potter has not gotten off to the best of starts at Chelsea due to mitigating circumstances and a win tonight against Man City would be a big boost for his team, but that now looks more unlikely before the match has even kicked off.