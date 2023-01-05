Gregg Berhalter responds to domestic abuse allegations made by Giovanni Reyna’s mother

Former USA manager Gregg Berhalter has released a statement after being at the centre of domestic abuse allegations from the mother of Giovanni Reyna.

Reyna was involved with the US Men’s National Team at the 2022 World Cup, but there was some controversy over his behaviour after not being more involved in the team.

This led to Reyna’s mother complaining about treatment against her son, and informing US Soccer executives including sporting director Earnie Stewart, that she had serious accusations against Berhalter.

This has led to the 49-year-old issuing a statement to explain his side of the story, admitting that he kicked his wife in the legs during an argument early on in their relationship…

Berhalter said: “During the World Cup an individual contacted U.S. Soccer, saying that they had information about me that would ‘take me down’ – an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.

“In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind.

“One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.”