Exclusive: Newcastle United have strong interest in transfer of Premier League star

Newcastle United remain interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, though there are no concrete negotiations going on at the moment.

The England international has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, with his classy displays finally earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s plans as he made the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Maddison’s future, stating that Newcastle really like the player and have a strong interest in him.

However, he was not yet entirely confident if we’d see anything happening with Newcastle and Maddison this January or in the summer.

“At the moment, Leicester have not received official proposals yet,” Romano explained. “I’m told Newcastle interest remains and it’s strong, they really like the player but there are no concrete negotiations as of now. Let’s see if he will be one for January or for June.”

It seems clear that Maddison would be a great addition to the squad Eddie Howe is building at St James’ Park, but Magpies fans might need to wait a little longer before there’s any meaningful action on this deal.