Jamie Carragher has addressed the mounting pressure on Chelsea manager Graham Potter and weighed in on a potential sacking.

The Blues oversaw a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge this evening, which has left them 10 points away from the relegation zone in the Premier League.

It also extended a worrying streak of having just one win in eight league matches – dismal form.

Potter was appointed just four months ago but is facing concerns over his future as manager, with fans calling for him to be sacked imminently.

Chelsea’s hierarchy even spent the most on signings of all clubs in the top flight during the summer transfer window, totalling £278.4 million and surpassing the record that they set themselves two years prior, yet they sit 10th place in the league table.

Carragher on “ruthless” Chelsea

Pre-match this evening, former Liverpool defender and pundit Carragher discussed the situation alongside Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on Sky Sports.

He said: “We never want to see a manager lose his job after 10 matches.

He’s come from Brighton, we want to see English managers do well, but that doesn’t mean we should just defend them, saying everything is fine. Chelsea is a very ruthless club, and the reason we talk like this is because it’s Chelsea.

“If it was Tottenham, Arsenal or Liverpool I don’t think we’d even be speaking about a manager like this after 10 games. The owner changed the manager after about five games so that’s my point, is it any different?

“That remains to be seen. They talk about doing things differently, but this is a crowd who expect to be challenging for trophies and where Chelsea are right now won’t be acceptable to these supporters.”

Hasselbaink added: “The only way he can do that is winning matches.

You want the best players here, you need to be in the top four, otherwise, you’re not going to attract them.