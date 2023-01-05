Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Michael Keane would be “interested” in moving to the London Stadium.

According to the most recent sources, Keane could join the Hammers during January transfer window after making only one Premier League appearance for Everton all season and sliding down the Goodison Park pecking order.

“I think Keane could be somebody who could come in and help West Ham’s defensive issues right now. He’s not playing at Everton, and I’m sure Michael Keane would be interested in the chance to go out and play regular first-team football.” – said O’Rourke for GiveMeSport