A journalist has hinted that potential new Chelsea signing Benoit Badiashile may not be ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were closing in on the signing of Monaco defender Badiashile. The young defender is a left-sided centre-back, a sought-after profile in the modern era.

With Wesley Fofana suffering from regular injuries and Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career, a new defender has to be a priority for Chelsea and they’ve opted to act fast in the January transfer window.

However, French journalist Jonathan Johnson, speaking to Football London, has claimed that Badiashile may not be ready for the Premier League and a loan move may be necessary.

“However, I do not think that he is as ready as William Saliba was when he returned to Arsenal. Chelsea might be wise to consider loaning Badiashile back to a Ligue 1 club for at least the remainder of the season before inserting him into the rotation,” said Johnson.

However, due to injuries, Chelsea might not be able to afford to splash the cash on a new defender and not bring him straight into the first team. Badiashile is already a regular for Monaco despite his age, but the Premier League is considered a significantly higher standard than the French league.