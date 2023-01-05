Journalist Dean Jones has provided an exciting update for Liverpool supporters regarding the club’s plans for the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has already acquired attacking reinforcements in the form of Cody Gakpo, who was linked with a move to Manchester United before Liverpool swooped in and secured the deal.

The Netherlands international will be key to helping bolster the squad whilst the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota recover from injuries.

However, an area that is significantly depleted in the Liverpool squad is the midfield; Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita often struggle to maintain their fitness levels and Klopp regularly deploys youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, both of which are still adjusting to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Liverpool on the market for a midfielder

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, Jones has discussed the prospect of a new midfielder arriving on the red side of Merseyside this winter. He said: “Liverpool have got multiple problems right now. They are going to address the midfield issue in the transfer window I am told.

“They are on the lookout for something that can work, and we’re expecting two midfielders to be signed in 2023. We’ll see what level of player they end up signing, but Gakpo is the sign of intent.”