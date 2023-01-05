Leeds United star now set to leave the club for family reasons

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is now set to leave the club for family reasons.

Klich has found game time hard to come by so far this season, with Leeds strengthening in the midfield area during the summer transfer window.

A move in January appeared likely, and it’s now being reported that Klich has rejected a move to the Netherlands in favour of a move to the MLS.

According to Meczyki, Klich is closing in on a move to DC United, citing improved contract conditions as the reason for his move, in order to provide more stability for his family.

