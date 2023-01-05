Liverpool and Chelsea target now ready to make step up with summer transfer likely

Liverpool and Chelsea target Leandro Trossard now believes he is ready for the step up and a summer transfer is likely.

Trossard has been in unbelievable form this season for Brighton. The Belgian forward is yet another Brighton player who has excelled on the South Coast, with a big move surely just around the corner.

Trossard was phenomenal under Graham Potter, and with Roberto De Zerbi coming in as his replacement, Trossard has continued his excellent performances in the Premier League.

Now, according to Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness), Trossard has rejected multiple contract offers from Brighton and a move in the summer seems likely. The report claims that Trossard feels he’s ready to make the step up, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle all interested.

It’s no surprise to see Chelsea linked with a move for Trossard having worked under Potter during his time at Brighton. Trossard’s versatility would make him a shrewd signing for all the aforementioned clubs, with the 28-year-old capable of playing all across the front three, as well as just behind the striker in an attacking midfield role.

