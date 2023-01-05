Liverpool have poached Sven Dworaczek from Chelsea, a scout who will be returning to his former club.

Dworaczek has been at Chelsea since 2021. Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, the American businessman has been reshaping the club from top to bottom, hiring and firing multiple backroom staff members.

Boehly is looking to take the club in a different direction and he’s wasted no time in attempting to transform Chelsea.

Now, according to The Guardian, Dworaczek has now left Chelsea and will return to Liverpool.

Dworaczek spent around five years as a youth scout for Liverpool before making the move to Chelsea, but just over 18 months after joining the club, he will now return to Merseyside.

The German scout must have been highly regarded for Chelsea to take the 32-year-old from Liverpool, and in the same sentence the North West club are willing to take him back just 18 months later, which speaks volumes about the reputation he has in his field.

It’s yet another sign of Boehly making wholesale changes at Chelsea – whether this will work our remains to be seen.