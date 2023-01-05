The future of Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar is still up in the air as the centre-back heads towards free agency in the summer with both Tottenham and Liverpool keeping an eye on the defender’s situation.

Skriniar’s Inter contract expires at the end of the season and the Italian club are said to be struggling to sort out a renewal. The Milan club are willing to pay the defender €6.5m per season, whereas the player wants €8m in order to continue at the San Siro.

This has left his future up in the air and many clubs are interested in the 27-year-old.

Tottenham have been linked to the Slovakia international recently but according to Italian source, Inter Live via TeamTalk, Antonio Conte’s side will now face competition from Liverpool.

Both English clubs can discuss a pre-contract with the Inter star ahead of a summer move and the report suggests that Liverpool will contact the Serie A club to discuss a deal for Skriniar this month.

There is still a long way to go in settling Skriniar’s future but things are set to get interesting over the next few weeks.