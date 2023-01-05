Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been the subject of enquiries from West Ham, Wolves, and his former club Crystal Palace, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

Wan-Bissaka has not been a regular starter for Man Utd in recent times, with new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag tending to prefer Diogo Dalot as his first choice right-back, so it’s not too surprising to see the 25-year-old’s future is in some doubt this January.

Still, it’s not entirely clear yet if Wan-Bissaka will definitely be leaving, as Romano has explained that interest from West Ham, Wolves and Palace is still at early stages.

All three Premier League clubs have had talks with United to ask about information on the potential deal, but one further issue is that MUFC would want to sign a replacement in order to have another backup option behind Dalot.

“There have been no major developments yet on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future,” Romano said. “Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham had talks to ask for information on the conditions of the deal in December, but it’s still early stages.

“Man United will let him go if they receive a good proposal and if they find a good backup option for Dalot; at the moment, it hasn’t happened yet.”

Wan-Bissaka hasn’t really lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster before his big move to Old Trafford, though he’s played a few games recently and put in some solid performances, showing that he could be worth keeping around as a squad player.

Still, if the England Under-21 international wants to play week in, week out at this level then he surely needs to look for a move away from United.

A return to Palace could be good for him to revive his career, but he’d also surely do well for West Ham or Wolves as well.