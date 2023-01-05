Medical today: Premier League ace poised to finalise Manchester United loan transfer

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The 29-year-old has had a decent career in the Premier League, and looks a solid, experienced backup option to come in for Man Utd after Martin Dubravka returned to Newcastle.

According to The Athletic, Butland’s move to United is edging closer, with the former England international set to have his medical with the Red Devils today.

This looks like a smart move for United if it does go through, with manager Erik ten Hag surely in need of a reliable backup option behind first-choice ‘keeper David de Gea.

The Athletic’s report adds that Butland had been considered by MUFC in the summer, though in the end they opted to bring in Dubravka instead.

The Slovakia international barely played for the club in his brief loan spell at Old Trafford, and it was recently announced that he’d be returning to St James’ Park for the second half of this season.