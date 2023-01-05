A medical expert has shared a worrying injury update for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek suffered an injury in Manchester United’s recent game against Bournemouth. The slowed-down video of the injury wasn’t for the faint-hearted as you clearly see Van de Beek’s leg move into an unnatural position.

It was an unfortunate injury for Van de Beek, with the tackle from the Bournemouth player merely an unlucky incident.

Now, medical expert Ben Dinnery, speaking to Football Insider, has provided an update on how bad he feels the injury was for Van de Beek.

“The knee hyperextended and then you also see the knee bend inwards. When you add the external force and the power from the challenge – it didn’t look great. Internally, Man United will now be carrying out a number of tests to evaluate the player, checking the integrity of the ligaments. The ACL is the obvious one – the Lachman test. It will be a good indication of if there is any damage, and they’ll also check for a fracture of the bone as well as any damage to the posterior cruciate ligament. There’s potential involvement with the MCL (Medial Collateral ligament) and even some meniscus damage as well. Imaging will confirm the extent of the problem and they’ll hope the results come back better than initially feared, but I suspect he’ll have a lengthy spell on the sidelines.“

It’s not looking good for Manchester United or Van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder has struggled for game time this season, so if Manchester United were considering selling Van de Beek during the January transfer window, then it could be difficult for them to find a buyer.

Even when he fully recovers, we often see players struggling to return to full form after a significant injury, so fingers crossed Van de Beek makes a full recovery and it isn’t as bad as first feared.