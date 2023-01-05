Mykhailo Mudryk gives hint over next club between Arsenal and Chelsea with social media activity

The race for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk is heating up between Arsenal and Chelsea as the winger gives a hint about his next move through his social media activity.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the Ukrainian whilst Chelsea have got involved only recently in trying to lure the winger to Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail, negotiations are currently ongoing between Shakhtar and both London clubs over a January transfer and it was reported by Sky Sports on Thursday that officials from the Ukrainian club would be in attendance for Chelsea’s match with Man City ahead of talks.

However, the 22-year-old might have given a hint about his next club by liking an Instagram post with him in an Arsenal themed cape.

? Mykhaylo Mudryk's latest like on Instagram. ? (? mmudryk10) pic.twitter.com/E3dCIlDZWl — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 5, 2023

Mudryk has often shown his intention to join the Gunners on social media by letting his followers know that he is watching their matches whenever the London club are in action.

Arsenal had their latest bid rejected for the winger, which was said to be around £62m, but they will not give up as the 22-year-old is Mikel Arteta’s primary target for January according to the Mail’s report.

There will likely be more developments in the race for Mudryk over the coming days as both London clubs try to sign one of Europe’s most exciting talents.