Newcastle United have won the race to sign Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

The Magpies and the Gunners allegedly had Real Valladolid’s star on their radar in December and it looks like the 18-year-old will be joining the Tyneside club in the coming days.

Fernando Kallas, a Spanish football specialist, discussed Fresneda with Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

“I heard that the coach and his team-mates are already saying goodbye to him because it’s fairly a done deal that he’s going to Newcastle,” said Kallas.

Mikel Arteta will be fuming at this news as Arsenal were keen to add another right-back considering centre-back Ben White has been filling that position for a long time this season.