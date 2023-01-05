The Premier League Player of the Month nominees have now been announced, with Manchester United and Arsenal duos making the cut.

The Premier League season was interrupted over the last few months with the World Cup in Qatar taking place. The top flight in England returned on Boxing Day, with a handful of games scheduled before the new year.

Now, the Premier League has announced their nominees for November and December for the Player of the Month award. Casemiro, Erling Haaland, Ben Mee, Martin Odegaard, Palhinha, Kieran Trippier, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are all nominated.

It’s no surprise to see Manchester United and Arsenal dominating the Player of the Month award, with both clubs continuing their excellent form when the Premier League returned.

Palhinha has quietly gone under the radar this season, playing a pivotal role in helping Fulham prove many football fans wrong, with Marco Silva’s side comfortably away from the relegation zone.

Haaland, Mee, and Trippier make up the final three nominations, and we’re likely to see the former nominated almost every single month for the rest of the season if his goals continue.