Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target to cost €90-100m

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap.

The France international has shone in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final of the competition.

It certainly looks like Kolo Muani has it in him to make an impact for a big Premier League club, and we’ve seen Fabrizio Romano acknowledge links with Manchester United, while RMC Sport have claimed he’s also on Liverpool’s radar.

Now, Florian Plettenberg has an update, stating that a January move for Kolo Muani looks unlikely, but that Eintracht could be open to negotiating for him in the summer, though for a price of around €90-100million…

The 24-year-old could be a good option to improve Man Utd’s attack, which is somewhat lacking in depth after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Anthony Martial hasn’t been consistent enough in front of goal for some time now.

Liverpool also need to make changes after a difficult season, with Darwin Nunez not living up to expectations so far, though they have just brought in Cody Gakpo from PSV, so may prioritise other positions now.