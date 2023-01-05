The Independent believe £50m West Ham star doesn’t want to be at London Stadium

The Independent believe Lucas Paqueta doesn’t want to be at West Ham.

Paqueta only signed for West Ham during the summer transfer window, but after a disappointing start to the season, it’s probably not what the Brazilian expected.

West Ham were competing in Europe last season, but now find themselves near the foot of the table.

Now, The Independent have suggested that Paqueta doesn’t even want to be at West Ham after his disappointing performances this season.

“West Ham had got slight returns from their two flagship signings until each scored at Elland Road,” The Independent reports.

“Lucas Paqueta has not always given the impression he wants to be at West Ham; after reaching double figures for goals in his last two seasons for Lyon, this was a first for his new club.

“The £50 million man at least offered hints of flair, though Moyes sounded nonplussed (when asked about him after the game).”

 

