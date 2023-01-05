Exclusive: Chelsea set for talks over Arsenal transfer target, Newcastle keen on PL playmaker – Fabrizio Romano

Hello all and welcome to the latest edition of my exclusive Daily Briefing, which you can get straight to your inbox five mornings a week if you SUBSCRIBE here!

AC Milan

Sandro Tonali: “Leao wants to stay at Milan, you can see that — Rafa’s happy here and he’s always been key player for the club’s project.”

Ajax

Geronimo Rulli to Ajax, here we go! Full agreement reached with Villarreal and personal terms already sorted. The Argentinian goalkeeper will travel to Amsterdam in the next 24 hours to sign and undergo medical tests. Exclusive news confirmed.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta on new signings: “It’s a question for Edu and the board to respond. We are trying to improve the squad in every window. This is no different, we will do our best because we cannot waste any window with the squad numbers that we have, so we shall try.”

Barcelona

Barcelona want to keep Ferran Torres, there are currently no negotiations for him. Their aim is to keep the same squad until the end of the season and then change some players again in July.

Benfica

There are no talks currently scheduled for Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea and Benfica did not reach an agreement, with Rui Costa demanding the €120m release clause to be paid in full.

Brentford

Brentford are set to announce Kevin Schade as new signing, done deal and here we go! He’ll join on loan with a €24m buy option after completing his medical. An official announcement will be in the next 48 hours. Brentford saw off competition from four other Premier League clubs for the talented German forward.

Chelsea

I can’t predict what decisions Chelsea will make next on Enzo Fernandez, but I can tell you what’s going on now: there are no more meetings scheduled while I’m writing. Let’s see if Chelsea will return, if they will change their mind; but Chelsea offered €85m for Enzo and Benfica president Rui Costa always said: €120m or nothing. So at the moment, no other clubs involved and situation to be resolved.

Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos will be Chelsea players, both are in London, but official announcements depend on visa, work permit, club decisions etc., so I can’t say when precisely these deals will be confirmed. Still, rest assured, Chelsea fans – all the work is done, all contracts are ready and medical too.

Graham Potter: “David Datro Fofana will have time to train and then we will work out the best solution for next step in his career.”

On Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez: “We’ve to deal with all the noise of Chelsea getting linked with everybody and I don’t comment on any deal.”

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have submitted an offer to sign Jayden Oosterwolde from Italian side Parma. They are pushing as they see Oosterwolde as important option but there’s no agreement, Parma are hoping to keep him.

Flamengo

Flamengo are in advanced talks to sign Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Rossi. All parties are in direct contact to get the deal done. European clubs also asked for deal conditions but Flamengo are leading the race at the moment.

Leeds United

Mateusz Klich is leaving Leeds United, it’s official – MLS side DC United have full agreement to sign the Polish midfielder on a permanent deal. Documents will be signed soon as both club and player side confirmed they will part ways.

Leicester City

At the moment, Leicester City have not received official proposals for James Maddison yet. I’m told Newcastle’s interest remains and it’s strong, they really like the player but there are no concrete negotiations as of now. Let’s see if will be one for January or for June.

Liverpool

There’s been a report that Liverpool turned down the chance to sign Christopher Nkunku in the summer. However, I’m told it was impossible to sign Nkunku in the summer for any club as RB Leipzig extended his contract with a clause to sell him in 2023, not last July. Liverpool always wanted Darwin Nunez as their priority target, it was decided internally; of course Pep Lijnders was involved in the decision but it’s the same for Klopp – Liverpool work all together on signings.

Manchester United

There have been no major developments yet on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future. Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham had talks to ask for information on the conditions of the deal in December, but it’s still early stages.

Man United will let him go if they receive a good proposal and if they find a good backup option for Diogo Dalot; at the moment, it hasn’t happened yet.

Erik ten Hag on right-back situation: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done very well in the last few games both defensively and offensively.”

Manchester United have had discussions over the conditions of Jack Butland deal as new goalkeeper. Talks are now ongoing. Man Utd are exploring some options as new backup GK after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Old Trafford.

David de Gea confirms talks with Man United over new contract: “I’m relaxed, for sure it’s going to end in a good way. I hope to finish my career at Man United. I was saying this is my club, it’s a huge honour to be here and I’m so happy here.”

Napoli

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli on Azzedine Ounahi deal: “Bid ready for Ounahi? We feel our squad is complete now. We’re just focusing on the pitch. Negotiations are ongoing with Sampdoria for Bartosz Bereszynski,” he confirmed. Bereszynski deal will be signed soon.

Newcastle United

Newcastle really like James Maddison, they have a strong interest, but there are no negotiations as of now. Let’s see if this goes anywhere this month, or in the summer.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe denies any specific clause to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in June: “We wish Cristiano all the best in his new chapter, but there’s no truth in that from our perspective. It’s not true that we have that kind of clause.”

PSG

Lionel Messi is back in Paris after the World Cup celebrations. A meeting will take place to prepare his new contract with PSG and continue together, but nothing will be signed this week, there is no hurry.

Paris Saint-Germain have not made any decision yet on Sergio Rico’s future. AC Milan want the Spanish goalkeeper on loan, and they have had direct contact with PSG. PSG want to clarify the Keylor Navas situation in order to find a solution for him before deciding on Sergio Rico.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk director Darijo Srna will be in London this week and he’s expected to attend Chelsea’s game against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Shakhtar will hold talks over Mykhaylo Mudryk in the next 24 hours, but Arsenal remain the player’s priority and the Gunners are also in direct contact.