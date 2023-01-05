Video: Two substitutes combine to give Man City lead over Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Man City have taken the lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez. 

The Premier League champions did not look like themselves in the first half but came out firing in the second after Pep Guardiola made changes.

Two of those changes were Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez and it was the pair that linked up for the opening goal.

City worked the ball out to the left-hand side of the pitch before the England international picked out Mahrez at the back post for a tap-in.

