Graham Potter has spoken out on Chelsea’s loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge earlier this evening.

The Blues now sit 10th in the Premier League and just 10 points away from the relegation zone after picking up their sixth loss of the 2022/2023 league campaign.

Chelsea also have just one win in eight matches and their quest to finish in the top four and achieve Champions League qualification becomes increasingly difficult with every match in which they drop points.

Potter addressed the difference between his options on the substitutes bench tonight compared to his opponents, as it was two of City’s second-half substitutes that combined to score the winning goal of the game. Take a look at his comments in full below:

?? “That’s where we are at for the moment. We can’t complain about it, we have to just get on with it.” Graham Potter on the difference between Chelsea’s and Manchester City’s benches this evening. pic.twitter.com/mMwAnKLD4U — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 5, 2023

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.