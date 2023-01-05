West Ham insider reveals where David Gold’s shares could end up and it’s good news

Wesh Ham United insider ‘ExWHUEmployee’ has confirmed where the late David Gold’s shares may end up.

The Irons’ co-owner sadly passed away following a battle with a short illness on January 4. He was 86 years old.

Supporters have since wondered what may happen to the shares that Gold had in the club, and turned to a trusted West Ham insider on Twitter.

They have seemingly been transferred to the best person possible, especially given the sad situation; ExWHUEmployee confirmed that Gold’s shares will go to his son in law, who is on the board and a huge Hammers fan, as well as a “top fella”.

The West Ham faithful would certainly prefer them go to a fellow fan of the club.

Kretinsky takeover still on

In terms of the takeover, things may move fast in the forthcoming weeks. Daniel Kretinsky bought 27 per cent of the club’s shares for £150 million in 2021 and may be looking to obtain full ownership by buying out the remaining shares.

