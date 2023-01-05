West Ham United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings.

The 30-year-old continues to be a prolific forward at Premier League level, and could surely strengthen David Moyes’ inconsistent side.

Ings has moved around a lot in his career, but he’s always delivered goals, scoring 122 in his career in total, despite an injury-hit spell at Liverpool a few years ago.

The Mail claim West Ham have made him one of their January transfer targets, so it will be interesting to see if an agreement can be struck, though one imagines Villa won’t want to sell to a rival.

West Ham signed Gianluca Scamacca in the summer but he’s been slow to settle, while the goals have dried up for Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen in recent times.