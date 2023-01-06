Everton are reportedly interested in signing the FC Lorient striker Terem Moffi.

According to a report from FootMercato, Everton and Southampton are interested in signing the 23-year-old Ligue 1 striker who has been in fine form this season.

Moffi has scored 10 goals in 16 league matches this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Everton in January.

The Toffees are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and they will need to bring in a reliable goal scorer in order to beat the drop.

Everton are currently 18th in the league table and they have been very disappointing going forward. Only two teams have scored fewer goals than them in the Premier League and Frank Lampard will need to bring in a quality attacker in order to save Everton’s season.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees follow up on their interest with the concrete offer for the 23-year-old over the next few days.

FC Lorient will not want to lose a key player midway through the season but Everton certainly have the financial resources to tempt them. Furthermore, the opportunity to move to Goodison Park will be an attractive option for the player and he could have his head turned by the interest from the Premier League club.

Moffi has shown his quality in the French league and he could be keen on taking up a new challenge now.

Southampton are reportedly interested in the player as well and it remains to be seen whether Everton can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and sign the 23-year-old before the January transfer window closes.