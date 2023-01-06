Exclusive: Arsenal join Tottenham in agent talks for ‘phenomenal’ Bundesliga star with contract expiring this summer

Arsenal are one of three outfits talking to Evan Ndicka’s agent over a potential move, according to Christian Falk in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

It’s understood that the Frenchman is expected to agree a contract extension with his current club, Eintracht Frankfurt, however, which would complicate matters.

“Evan Ndicka has an offer from Frankfurt – a three-year extension specifically,” the Head of Football at SportBILD said.

“I think there’s a good chance that he’ll sign this contract but there are many clubs interested at the moment, one of them is Arsenal. It’s not so concrete that Frankfurt are really afraid of losing him.

“They also know what his qualities are at the moment, so perhaps it’s too much of a big step for him at this point. They hope that they will sign him up on another contract.

“Arsenal, Tottenham and AC Milan – I think they’re all talking to the agent but it’s not massively concrete at the moment as Gladbach are confident about their chances of extending his contract.”

This follows reported prior attempts to snap up now Manchester United man Lisandro Martinez (according to David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell at The Athletic), which ultimately failed.

Evan Ndicka in action for Frankfurt – (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The German outfit’s interest in getting a contract renewal over the line for their ‘phenomenal’ (as described by Adi Hütter, via bundesliga.com) defender is certainly understandable given that his current terms remain set to expire in the summer.

There’s always the possibility that interest from a reputable outfit could stay Ndicka’s hand, though one might imagine it would be worth the Gunners’ time to agree a cut-price fee for the 23-year-old.

Waiting until the summer otherwise poses a number of risks for the North London-based outfit, if reports from Germany (Sport 1 via Football 365) are to be believed regarding Barcelona’s interest in the centre-half, not to mention Falk’s update on contract talks.