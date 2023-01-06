Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Porto winger Pepe.

According to a report from the Portuguese publication Record (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old winger and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make their move in January. Both clubs could use attacking reinforcements this month and Pepe could be a useful addition to their squad.

The 25-year-old has 3 goals and 6 assists to his name across all competitions and he is versatile enough to operate as a fullback as well. Furthermore, the Porto ace can play on both flanks and he could add tactical flexibility to Mikel Arteta and Graham Potter’s side.

Chelsea are pushing for a place in the top four and they will need to bring in January reinforcements in order to improve their chances of Champions League qualification.

On the other hand, Arsenal are pushing for the Premier League title and they will need to improve the squad in order to stay ahead of their title rivals Manchester City.

Pepe has a release clause of €75 million in his contract but the report from Record claims that he is not a key member of the squad and he could be sold for a reasonable price. It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs are prepared to take advantage of the situation and snap him up this month.

The option to join a Premier League club could be an exciting proposition for the player and he is likely to be keen on the move if an opportunity presents itself.