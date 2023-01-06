Blow for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp confirms star player will be out for more than a month with injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed today that star defender Virgil Van Dijk will be sidelined for more than a month after suffering an injury during the 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

Their awful first half performance saw Klopp make three changes at half-time with Van Dijk, Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott all taken off at the break.

But Klopp has since then confirmed that taking off the Dutchman was precautionary as they did not want to ‘take any risk’ with his hamstring problem which did not seem as serious at that time.

However, unfortunately for Liverpool, the injury has since then turned out to be much more serious than first anticipated and the Dutch centre-back is now set to miss out at least a month of football.

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup tie against Wolves, Klopp said: